Placida paving project to continue th...

Placida paving project to continue through 2018

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Boca Beacon

If you've commuted to Englewood from the island recently, you've certainly noticed it's taking more time than usual. Eight different construction crews are working on the project.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boca Beacon.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boca Grande Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo... 8 hr Eagle 12 462
Buy Velpanat 13 hr Buyvelpanat 1
Sexting numbers (Jun '16) 14 hr tony2837 11
News '50 Shades!: The Musical' returns to Sarasota (Nov '13) May 23 LAVON AFFAIR 16
White Family May 16 Drop the Cow 3
News Car burglars target subdivisions near U.S. 301 (Mar '08) May 16 Picente 29
News Profile: Miranda Blackwell Apr '17 Labia Whisperer 2
See all Boca Grande Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boca Grande Forum Now

Boca Grande Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boca Grande Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
 

Boca Grande, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,783 • Total comments across all topics: 281,301,050

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC