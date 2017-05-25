Placida paving project to continue through 2018
If you've commuted to Englewood from the island recently, you've certainly noticed it's taking more time than usual. Eight different construction crews are working on the project.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boca Beacon.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boca Grande Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo...
|8 hr
|Eagle 12
|462
|Buy Velpanat
|13 hr
|Buyvelpanat
|1
|Sexting numbers (Jun '16)
|14 hr
|tony2837
|11
|'50 Shades!: The Musical' returns to Sarasota (Nov '13)
|May 23
|LAVON AFFAIR
|16
|White Family
|May 16
|Drop the Cow
|3
|Car burglars target subdivisions near U.S. 301 (Mar '08)
|May 16
|Picente
|29
|Profile: Miranda Blackwell
|Apr '17
|Labia Whisperer
|2
Find what you want!
Search Boca Grande Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC