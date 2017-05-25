New book announced by BGHS

New book announced by BGHS

Friday May 19

Announcing a new book available at the Boca Grande History Center, 170 Park Avenue on the corner of Park & Banyan Street, entrance in back. "Once Upon an Island, Snapshots of Boca Grande's Historic Past" is a brief historical overview of the island's history from the first settlers to present day.

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Egypt
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
 

