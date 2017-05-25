New book announced by BGHS
Announcing a new book available at the Boca Grande History Center, 170 Park Avenue on the corner of Park & Banyan Street, entrance in back. "Once Upon an Island, Snapshots of Boca Grande's Historic Past" is a brief historical overview of the island's history from the first settlers to present day.
