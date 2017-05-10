Majestic Bay condominium sells for $2.1 million
A condominium in Majestic Bay tops all transactions in this week's real estate. Cynthia McCague, of Sarasota, sold her Unit 501 condominium at 258 Golden Gate Point to Shu-Tung Li and Alice Li, trustees, of Wyckoff, N.J., for $2.1 million.
