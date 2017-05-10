Majestic Bay condominium sells for $2...

Majestic Bay condominium sells for $2.1 million

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 4 Read more: YourObserver

A condominium in Majestic Bay tops all transactions in this week's real estate. Cynthia McCague, of Sarasota, sold her Unit 501 condominium at 258 Golden Gate Point to Shu-Tung Li and Alice Li, trustees, of Wyckoff, N.J., for $2.1 million.

Start the conversation, or Read more at YourObserver.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boca Grande Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo... 1 hr Eagle 12 80
Locksmith Thu Bart 2
News Manatee County man charged with murder (Feb '08) Wed MitchMate 1,022
News Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13) May 9 Nympho Granny 137
Heather Murphy May 8 milhoan 1
News Profile: Miranda Blackwell Apr '17 Labia Whisperer 2
News Sunday Favorites: The Slow and Wobbly (Mar '15) Nov '16 zio-media 7
See all Boca Grande Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boca Grande Forum Now

Boca Grande Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boca Grande Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
 

Boca Grande, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,978 • Total comments across all topics: 280,956,837

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC