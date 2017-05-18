Local captain laid up, funds being raised to help his family along
Capt. Jackie Bylaska, a Boca Grande boy from way back, needs a little help from our close-knit island family. He suffered a stroke on Easter evening and just got out of a rehabilitation facility.
