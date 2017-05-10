Lighthouse to receive state funding
Last month Florida Senator Lizbeth Benacquisto proposed an amendment to add the Port of Boca Lighthouse repairs to the historic restoration category. T he amendment was adopted at a senate session on Wednesday, April 12. The official budget was printed earlier this week, and it reflected that $89,435 would be allotted for Lighthouse repairs.
