Lighthouse to receive state funding

Friday May 12 Read more: Boca Beacon

Last month Florida Senator Lizbeth Benacquisto proposed an amendment to add the Port of Boca Lighthouse repairs to the historic restoration category. T he amendment was adopted at a senate session on Wednesday, April 12. The official budget was printed earlier this week, and it reflected that $89,435 would be allotted for Lighthouse repairs.

