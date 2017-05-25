Lemon Bay Conservancy Awards Scholarship
Lemon Bay Conservancy President Jim Cooper and Vice President Irene Slattery presented the Elsie Bracken Scholarship award to Lemon Bay High School senior, Katie Redmann at the Senior Awards ceremony at the high school on May 8. Katie was selected for her outstanding work in environmental research in the STEM program that is supported by Lemon Bay Conservancy. The scholarship award was established in 2012 by Ms.
