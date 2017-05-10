Englewood Bank & Trust collecting foo...

Englewood Bank & Trust collecting food for the troops

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Boca Beacon

Kevin Hagan, president of Englewood Bank & Trust, announced that the bank will serve as a collection point for nonperishable food items and toiletries for the Rotary Club of Englewood's Food for the Troops drive through the month of May. Those wishing to support our troops may donate at any of the bank's four offices during regular business hours, located at 1111 S. McCall Road, Englewood; 8725 Placida Road, Cape Haze; 301 Park Avenue, Boca Grande; and 12651 S. McCall Road, Gulf Cove.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boca Beacon.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boca Grande Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo... 4 hr Eagle 12 80
Locksmith Thu Bart 2
News Manatee County man charged with murder (Feb '08) Wed MitchMate 1,022
News Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13) May 9 Nympho Granny 137
Heather Murphy May 8 milhoan 1
News Profile: Miranda Blackwell Apr '17 Labia Whisperer 2
News Sunday Favorites: The Slow and Wobbly (Mar '15) Nov '16 zio-media 7
See all Boca Grande Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boca Grande Forum Now

Boca Grande Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boca Grande Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Boca Grande, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,914 • Total comments across all topics: 280,959,870

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC