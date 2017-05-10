Englewood Bank & Trust collecting food for the troops

Kevin Hagan, president of Englewood Bank & Trust, announced that the bank will serve as a collection point for nonperishable food items and toiletries for the Rotary Club of Englewood's Food for the Troops drive through the month of May. Those wishing to support our troops may donate at any of the bank's four offices during regular business hours, located at 1111 S. McCall Road, Englewood; 8725 Placida Road, Cape Haze; 301 Park Avenue, Boca Grande; and 12651 S. McCall Road, Gulf Cove.

