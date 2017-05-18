Catching quicksilver in the 2017 Ladi...

Catching quicksilver in the 2017 Ladies Day Tarpon Tournament

The seas were rockin' and rollin' for the 2017 Ladies Day Tarpon Tournament , but there were still 28 releases during the three-hour fishing time. The tournament is presented every year by the Boca Grande Chamber of Commerce and a group of very diligent volunteers headed up by Melissa Laterza of Englewood Bank & Trust.

