Catching quicksilver in the 2017 Ladies Day Tarpon Tournament
The seas were rockin' and rollin' for the 2017 Ladies Day Tarpon Tournament , but there were still 28 releases during the three-hour fishing time. The tournament is presented every year by the Boca Grande Chamber of Commerce and a group of very diligent volunteers headed up by Melissa Laterza of Englewood Bank & Trust.
