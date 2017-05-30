Boca Grande parking lot expansion project completed in time for holiday weekend
The Fifth Street parking lot expansion project, a Lee County-owned site in Boca Grande, is now complete and open to the public in time for Memorial Day Weekend. The project, funded by Lee County Tourist Development Taxes, includes a new ADA-accessible boardwalk that provides beach access from the lot.
