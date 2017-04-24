United Methodist Women give to 25 organizations after amazing Strawberry Festival success
The monies were raised during the 19th annual Strawberry Festival held in early March at the Boca Grande Community Center grounds. Organizations in Englewood receiving funds included Ya Ya Back Pack Kidz, the Englewood Community Care Clinic, Kids Needs of Greater Englewood, Second Chance Recovery and Solve Maternity Homes.
