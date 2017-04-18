Profile: Margarita Santiago
If you've had dinner recently at Fusion - the island's newest restaurant - you've likely witnessed Food and Beverage Manager Margarita Santiago bustling about the establishment and making sure everything is running as smoothly as possible. Speaking to one staff member in Spanish while simultaneously answering questions in English during our interview, this energetic multitasker obviously wears many hats at her current job.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boca Beacon.
Add your comments below
Boca Grande Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Locksmith
|5 hr
|Eturner53
|1
|Review: Gulf To Bay Pool Service (Oct '13)
|Thu
|Kelly35
|7
|Top Stories - FBI Raids Outlaws Motorcycle Club... (Aug '07)
|Apr 17
|Justice seeker
|233
|Teen murdered (Jul '07)
|Apr 16
|Rob
|128
|pain n other medications (Feb '15)
|Apr 14
|NeedDopeSamples
|5
|Sexting numbers (Jun '16)
|Apr 14
|NeedDopeSamples
|6
|Charlotte County considers lower residential sp...
|Apr 13
|Jenson_2012
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boca Grande Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC