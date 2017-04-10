Memories of World Wars book introduced
When island resident Barbara Edgerton was asked to manage a collection of World War stories from Boca Grande families, she happily agreed, even though that meant dedicating the next year of her life to complete the project. After it was announced that Friends of the Boca Grande Community Center were going to publish a book filled with war memories and reflections of Boca Grande families, the stories continued to pour in.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boca Beacon.
Add your comments below
Boca Grande Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Charlotte County considers lower residential sp...
|20 hr
|Jenson_2012
|1
|Top Stories - FBI Raids Outlaws Motorcycle Club... (Aug '07)
|20 hr
|Daytona Biker
|232
|Rhonda Davis has been appointed Spa Director at... (Mar '14)
|Tue
|Big
|3
|Local & State News - Tampa Bay's 10 - tampabays... (Apr '07)
|Tue
|Desirae Williamson
|13
|Profile: Miranda Blackwell
|Apr 11
|Labia Whisperer
|2
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|Apr 9
|Rubios Frijoles
|133
|Rotonda West Association SUCKS! (Mar '07)
|Apr 7
|Wayne
|1,579
Find what you want!
Search Boca Grande Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC