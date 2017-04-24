Lighthouse up for state funding, Benacquisto amendment to bill accepted
Last week a proposed amendment to Session Bill 2500 by Florida Senator Lizbeth Benacquisto was adopted, which means the Port Boca Grande Lighthouse is now in line to receive some financial help from the State. Technical Amendment 995131 refers to the addition of the Port Boca Grande Lighthouse to a general appropriations bill that includes historical resources programs, preservation and exhibition.
