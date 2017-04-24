Lighthouse up for state funding, Bena...

Lighthouse up for state funding, Benacquisto amendment to bill accepted

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 21 Read more: Boca Beacon

Last week a proposed amendment to Session Bill 2500 by Florida Senator Lizbeth Benacquisto was adopted, which means the Port Boca Grande Lighthouse is now in line to receive some financial help from the State. Technical Amendment 995131 refers to the addition of the Port Boca Grande Lighthouse to a general appropriations bill that includes historical resources programs, preservation and exhibition.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boca Beacon.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boca Grande Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
pain n other medications (Feb '15) 16 hr spammer 6
News Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13) Thu Flea your povery 136
News Lunsford drops suit against Citrus Sheriff (Mar '08) Apr 25 fartlord420 14
Donald Velsor Corrupt Port Richey Cop (May '12) Apr 25 Pasco resident 12
News St. Pete man arrested for pruning bushes Apr 21 Not a Democrat 1
Locksmith Apr 21 Eturner53 1
Review: Gulf To Bay Pool Service (Oct '13) Apr 20 Kelly35 7
See all Boca Grande Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boca Grande Forum Now

Boca Grande Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boca Grande Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Boca Grande, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,963 • Total comments across all topics: 280,626,157

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC