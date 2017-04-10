Layin' down the music at Sand Dollar ...

Layin' down the music at Sand Dollar sessions tonight

Friday Apr 7

Boca Grande Charities will host the first in a series of free outdoor concerts at the Boca Grande Community Center on Friday, April 7 from 6 to 8 p.m., featuring the musical stylings of Marty Moss and Lemon Bay High School junior Sam Cahill. Bring your own blanket, beverages and golf cart and kick back to enjoy a night of acoustic music.

Boca Grande, FL

