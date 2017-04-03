Ladies Day presents new artwork, and the time to turn in your money is now

The 2017 Ladies Day Tarpon Tournament is gearing up for another exciting year of tarpon fishing. The event will be held on Mother's Day weekend, Saturday, May 13 in Boca Grande Pass from 5 to 8 p.m. The awards ceremony will follow immediately after at the Boca Grande Area Chamber of Commerce, 471 Park Ave., Boca Grande.

