Guest Editorial: Thank you, Boca Grande, for helping to rebuild Haiti
On behalf of the Hope for Haitian Committee of Boca Grande, we thank all donors for their heartfelt gifts and making this a very successful year. We exceeded our goal of building 130 houses.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boca Beacon.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boca Grande Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rotonda West Association SUCKS! (Mar '07)
|6 hr
|Wayne
|1,579
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|Thu
|Iphonemodest552
|132
|Rhonda Davis has been appointed Spa Director at... (Mar '14)
|Thu
|Jerralyn and Tiffany
|2
|Top Stories - FBI Raids Outlaws Motorcycle Club... (Aug '07)
|Thu
|Justice seeker
|229
|Sexting numbers (Jun '16)
|Thu
|Jimmyduran
|5
|Need help and I Mean need help
|Apr 2
|Usa lady
|9
|'Occupy Wall Street' Heads for Florida as the A... (Oct '11)
|Mar 31
|2013 july
|305
Find what you want!
Search Boca Grande Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC