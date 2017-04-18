Ground-breaking scientist could help save the planet: And he was here for Earth Day
Ethan Edson, a marine scientist with Northeastern University, visited Boca Grande this week and coincidentally planned the trip around an Earth Day exhibition in Dallas, Texas. Edson will join a panel at the event tomorrow to discuss plastic pollution in world oceans.
