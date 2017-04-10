For 90 years the sentinal has stood and now the Light is finally ours

Last week directors of the Barrier Island Parks Society finally celebrated, after 14-plus years of frustration in obtaining the island's Rear Range Light from its various federal landlords, the completion of its extraordinary restoration over this season! They followed their climb with a full week of reserved visitation and optional climbs, available exclusively to the more than 700 individuals who generously donated to this unbelievable effort. Also, last Saturday was Florida Lighthouse Day, and 108 lucky people climbed the Light and made history as the first-ever civilans to access the structure.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boca Beacon.