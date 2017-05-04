Fish on the pier this Saturday, kids

Fish on the pier this Saturday, kids

Friday Apr 28

Lee County Parks & Recreation and the Boca Beacon are sponsoring a Youth Fishing Tournament this Saturday, April 29 from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Boca Grande North Fishing Pier. Bring your rods, tackle boxes, drinks and snacks; they will supply the bait.

