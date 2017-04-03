Boca Grande reaches fundraising goal ...

Boca Grande reaches fundraising goal to build 130 homes in Gressier

Tuesday Apr 4

Boca Grande Hope For Haitians will build 130 homes through Food For The Poor and will relocate 130 families from Alpha Village, which is located on the outskirts of Port-au-Prince. Alpha Village is a community of makeshift structures that are situated between a polluted body of water and an active landfill.

