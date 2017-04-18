Artist for World's Richest chosen; sign up while there's still time
Kelly is an award-winning local artist inspired by her days fishing in Boca Grande and Chokoloskee. Her mission is to motivate outdoorsmen to preserve resources for the enjoyment of all.
