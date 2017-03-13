Yearning to see Cayo Costa? Take a ch...

Yearning to see Cayo Costa? Take a chance on this trip

Enjoy a guided boat cruise & nature walk at beautiful Cayo Costa State Park on March 26 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The naturalist led 1-1/2 hour boat ride will travel down the Intracoastal Waterway of Lemon Bay into Charlotte Harbor across Boca Grande Pass to Cayo Costa State Park on this day-long excursion. This 2,420-acre State Park is one of Florida's largest unspoiled barrier islands, accessible only by boat.

