Who's in it to win it at the Boca Grande Dog Show on Saturday?
The Boca Grande Community Center will be set up and ready for all two and four-legged contestants of the 2017 Boca Grande Dog Show, which will be held this Saturday, April 1 beginning at 10 a.m. The field is full, according to a spokesperson for the event, so the lawn at the Community Center should be lively. Regular groups, including herding, sporting, etc., will be part of the show, as well as a few competitions that aren't necessarily "Westminster" in nature.
