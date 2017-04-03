Who's in it to win it at the Boca Gra...

Who's in it to win it at the Boca Grande Dog Show on Saturday?

The Boca Grande Community Center will be set up and ready for all two and four-legged contestants of the 2017 Boca Grande Dog Show, which will be held this Saturday, April 1 beginning at 10 a.m. The field is full, according to a spokesperson for the event, so the lawn at the Community Center should be lively. Regular groups, including herding, sporting, etc., will be part of the show, as well as a few competitions that aren't necessarily "Westminster" in nature.

