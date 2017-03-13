We're down to the wire now which dog show poster is your favorite?
If you haven't gotten your dog registered for the Boca Grande Woman's Club Dog Show on April 1, you only have until March 22 to do so. Applications are available at Fugate's, Hudson's Grocery and Kappy's Deli.
