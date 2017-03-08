The red tide challenge: Anonymous donor pledges $100,000 to matching research fund

On Thursday, Feb. 23 Dr. Michael P. Crosby, president & CEO of Mote Marine Laboratory, announced that an anonymous challenge donation of $100,000 has been made to support Mote scientists' efforts to expand their red tide-related research and outreach efforts in Boca Grande. The donors have challenged the Southwest Florida community to match and exceed this philanthropic investment to support Mote's efforts to address harmful algal bloom impacts in Boca Grande.

