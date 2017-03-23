St. Andrew's outreach team paints fifth HFH house
On Friday, March 2, 2017, a team of able bodied volunteers from St. Andrew's Episcopal Church in Boca Grande and St. James Church in Port Charlotte painted the entire interior of a new single family home in Port Charlotte built by Habitat for Humanity of Charlotte County as part of the Apostles Build program. This is the fifth house built by Habitat for Humanity in Port Charlotte that St. Andrew's has supported with its time, talent and treasure.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boca Beacon.
Add your comments below
Boca Grande Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|Wed
|Lawrence Wolf
|122
|ESPN Host
|Mar 21
|Bret
|1
|Now That Was A Green River
|Mar 19
|Bill Schaffer
|2
|beware martino mortgages (Oct '11)
|Mar 18
|Lawrence
|11
|Jackie Pettis
|Mar 18
|Daytona
|1
|Sexting numbers (Jun '16)
|Mar 16
|Alex
|4
|'50 Shades!: The Musical' returns to Sarasota (Nov '13)
|Mar 14
|ZIONISM 666
|16
Find what you want!
Search Boca Grande Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC