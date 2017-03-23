St. Andrew's outreach team paints fifth HFH house

On Friday, March 2, 2017, a team of able bodied volunteers from St. Andrew's Episcopal Church in Boca Grande and St. James Church in Port Charlotte painted the entire interior of a new single family home in Port Charlotte built by Habitat for Humanity of Charlotte County as part of the Apostles Build program. This is the fifth house built by Habitat for Humanity in Port Charlotte that St. Andrew's has supported with its time, talent and treasure.

