Shore & Kayak Fishing

Kimball and Les Beery, authors of Angler's Guide to Shore Fishing Southwest Florida-Longboat Key to Boca Grande contributed this expanded excerpt from their book to focus attention on the fantastic shore fishing available to anglers in Southwest Florida. See more at www.anglerpocketguides.com In our continuing search for great fishing away from the troublesome and persistent red tide, we decided to go to the Charlotte Harbor area with a bucket of live shrimp and hit some of our favorite piers.
