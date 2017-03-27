PROFILE: Noel Crosby

Saturday Mar 25

NoA l Crosby grew up in Manchester, N.H., where her dad's parents owned the Greenfield Carpet Company and her mom's parents were in the grocery business. So you could say she never had to worry about having a floor under her feet and food in her tummy.

