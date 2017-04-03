Profile: Miranda Blackwell
Miranda Blackwell had never heard of Boca Grande or even visited the state of Florida before she decided to take a leap of faith and relocate to Englewood three years ago with her boyfriend, Adam. She presently works as the administrative assistant at The Gasparilla Inn & Club Marina.
