Profile: Carol Napoli
Carol spent 18 years of her career in the Washington, DC area sharing her expertise on suicide and the effects it has on family and friends. It is her wish to bring this mental health issue to the forefront and help reduce the stigma around it in order to prevent the loss of life to cherished people in the future.
