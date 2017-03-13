Mix it up with the Chamber this Thursday
The Boca Grande Area Chamber of Commerce invites everyone to their March mixer, which will be held on Thursday, March 23 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Paradise Cove Properties office, 471 Park Avenue.
