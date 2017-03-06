Mark Your Calendar: Beth Miller Colle...

Mark Your Calendar: Beth Miller Collection Trunk Show March 9 and 10 in Boca Grande

Beth Miller and her eponymous jewelry line have become a go-to for celebs, A-listers and stylish women across the country--not only for Miller's eye for design and richness of materials, but also because Miller prefers to work with clients one-on-one via private trunk shows. That means you can find her anywhere from the suburban home of a friend to the storied halls of the Sunset Marquis Hotel in Hollywood.

