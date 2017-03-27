It's showtime! Join in the fun this w...

It's showtime! Join in the fun this weekend at the bike parade and fair

Saturday Mar 25

The "Magic of Movies" is coming to Boca Grande on Saturday, March 25, beginning at 10:30 a.m. with a star-studded parade along the Bike Path. Hollywood-inspired golf carts, bicycles, wagons, and scooters will assemble at 5th Street at 9:50 a.m. If you haven't preregistered, there is an open-casting call for late entries at 9:45 a.m. Led by the Lemon Bay High School marching band, jazz band, and ROTC unit, and headlined by the children of The Island School as Honorary Grand Marshalls, the parade will conclude at the Community Center.

Read more at Boca Beacon.

Boca Grande, FL

