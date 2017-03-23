Hyman to perform in trio at Community Center
Master pianist Dick Hyman, Ken Peplowski and Shelly Berg have joined forces to bring Boca Grande a one-of-a-kind experience that jazz fans won't want to miss. Join the Friends of Boca Grande today, Friday, March 24 for this exciting "Jazz Masters" performance at the Boca Grande Community Center.
