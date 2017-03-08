Hooper to speak about generals' wives on March 15

Island historian and author Candice Shy Hooper will be speaking on her book, "Lincoln's Generals' Wives: Four Women Who Influenced the Civil War - for Better and for Worse" at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 15 at the Boca Grande Community Center auditorium. Candy's book illuminates the profound impact of military wives on the Civil War by examining the lives of Jessie Fremont, Nelly McClellan, Ellen Sherman and Julia Grant.

