Furry friends from here to eternity

Furry friends from here to eternity

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 31 Read more: Boca Beacon

When you're placed in the awful position of deciding what to do when your pet is nearing the end-of-life stage, you are faced with some serious questions: How do I know it's time? Is it the right thing to do? What if I regret the decision? The final presentation in the Lessons Learned From Living series "Furry Friends from here to eternity" will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, April 6 in the Houghton Room at the Boca Grande Community Center. Pets play an important role in today's households, whether it's a new furry addition to a family or a beloved companion that's been with you for years, when faced with the idea of loss it can really run deep.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boca Beacon.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boca Grande Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rotonda West Association SUCKS! (Mar '07) 28 min Wayne 1,579
News Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13) 23 hr Iphonemodest552 132
News Rhonda Davis has been appointed Spa Director at... (Mar '14) Thu Jerralyn and Tiffany 2
News Top Stories - FBI Raids Outlaws Motorcycle Club... (Aug '07) Thu Justice seeker 229
Sexting numbers (Jun '16) Thu Jimmyduran 5
Need help and I Mean need help Apr 2 Usa lady 9
News 'Occupy Wall Street' Heads for Florida as the A... (Oct '11) Mar 31 2013 july 305
See all Boca Grande Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boca Grande Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Lee County was issued at April 07 at 2:30PM EDT

Boca Grande Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boca Grande Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Boca Grande, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,005 • Total comments across all topics: 280,120,893

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC