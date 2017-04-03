When you're placed in the awful position of deciding what to do when your pet is nearing the end-of-life stage, you are faced with some serious questions: How do I know it's time? Is it the right thing to do? What if I regret the decision? The final presentation in the Lessons Learned From Living series "Furry Friends from here to eternity" will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, April 6 in the Houghton Room at the Boca Grande Community Center. Pets play an important role in today's households, whether it's a new furry addition to a family or a beloved companion that's been with you for years, when faced with the idea of loss it can really run deep.

