Four dead sea turtles found on Boca G...

Four dead sea turtles found on Boca Grande beaches

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Boca Beacon

On February 14, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission contacted the Boca Grande Sea Turtle Association to report a very large, deceased sea turtle on the beach near 21st Street. Zone 1 turtle patrollers Louisa and Eliot Vestner were the first responders.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boca Beacon.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boca Grande Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Allowing young daughter to have sex. (Aug '15) 9 hr Abc 6
Sexting numbers (Jun '16) 21 hr Anyonmus 3
News '50 Shades!: The Musical' returns to Sarasota (Nov '13) Thu stalk this 13
Need help and I Mean need help Feb 28 25or6to4 9
News Gator found swimming in Tampa pool (Jul '11) Feb 27 He Pharted Proudly 4
Neil Chandran Real or Fake Feb 26 Thomas 2
A Piece of My Past (Jul '09) Feb 23 Piece of My Past 7
See all Boca Grande Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boca Grande Forum Now

Boca Grande Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boca Grande Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Space Station
 

Boca Grande, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,012 • Total comments across all topics: 279,288,987

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC