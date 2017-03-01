Four dead sea turtles found on Boca Grande beaches
On February 14, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission contacted the Boca Grande Sea Turtle Association to report a very large, deceased sea turtle on the beach near 21st Street. Zone 1 turtle patrollers Louisa and Eliot Vestner were the first responders.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boca Beacon.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boca Grande Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Allowing young daughter to have sex. (Aug '15)
|9 hr
|Abc
|6
|Sexting numbers (Jun '16)
|21 hr
|Anyonmus
|3
|'50 Shades!: The Musical' returns to Sarasota (Nov '13)
|Thu
|stalk this
|13
|Need help and I Mean need help
|Feb 28
|25or6to4
|9
|Gator found swimming in Tampa pool (Jul '11)
|Feb 27
|He Pharted Proudly
|4
|Neil Chandran Real or Fake
|Feb 26
|Thomas
|2
|A Piece of My Past (Jul '09)
|Feb 23
|Piece of My Past
|7
Find what you want!
Search Boca Grande Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC