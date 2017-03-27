Easter egg hunt scheduled for April 1...

Easter egg hunt scheduled for April 15 - Candy donations needed

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Boca Beacon

Come one, come all to the annual Boca Grande egg hunt on Saturday, April 15 at 10 a.m. on the grounds of the Boca Grande Community Center. Children up to the age of 11 are welcome to join in the fun, which will include three egg hunts divided by age, pictures with the Easter Bunny and a few special prizes as well.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boca Beacon.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boca Grande Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Occupy Wall Street' Heads for Florida as the A... (Oct '11) 6 hr 2013 july 305
News Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13) 10 hr Ryancare Abandonm... 123
News Police investigate Florida sex club (Apr '08) 14 hr Tom 96
News Top Stories - FBI Raids Outlaws Motorcycle Club... (Aug '07) 21 hr Gfod 227
News St. Pete Pride could draw record crowd (Jun '13) Mar 29 Oh yeah 19
beware martino mortgages (Oct '11) Mar 27 Barbara Hutchins ... 12
Christianna ElMoussa Mar 26 Eberle 2
See all Boca Grande Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boca Grande Forum Now

Boca Grande Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boca Grande Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Oakland
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Supreme Court
 

Boca Grande, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,245 • Total comments across all topics: 279,961,770

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC