Easter egg hunt scheduled for April 15 - Candy donations needed
Come one, come all to the annual Boca Grande egg hunt on Saturday, April 15 at 10 a.m. on the grounds of the Boca Grande Community Center. Children up to the age of 11 are welcome to join in the fun, which will include three egg hunts divided by age, pictures with the Easter Bunny and a few special prizes as well.
