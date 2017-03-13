Driver charged with DUI after crash with injuries on Gasparilla Road last month

One of the drivers involved in an injury accident that occurred on Gasparilla Road last month has been charged with numerous DUI counts. The two-vehicle accident sent three to the hospital on Sunday, Feb. 12. Carter Scott Burton, 29, of Rotonda was cited with driving while under the influence, driving under the influence resulting in serious bodily injury and two DUI counts of property damage.

