Driver charged with DUI after crash w...

Driver charged with DUI after crash with injuries on Gasparilla Road last month

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Boca Beacon

One of the drivers involved in an injury accident that occurred on Gasparilla Road last month has been charged with numerous DUI counts. The two-vehicle accident sent three to the hospital on Sunday, Feb. 12. Carter Scott Burton, 29, of Rotonda was cited with driving while under the influence, driving under the influence resulting in serious bodily injury and two DUI counts of property damage.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boca Beacon.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boca Grande Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13) 14 hr Lottery Traitors 119
Sexting numbers (Jun '16) Thu Alex 4
News '50 Shades!: The Musical' returns to Sarasota (Nov '13) Mar 14 ZIONISM 666 16
Moving Mar 12 Bamarama 1
Neil Chandran Real or Fake Mar 11 Jail4Neil 3
News Sunday Favorites: The Slow and Wobbly (Mar '15) Nov '16 zio-media 7
Boca Grande Living (Mar '13) Aug '15 geez 2
See all Boca Grande Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boca Grande Forum Now

Boca Grande Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boca Grande Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Ireland
 

Boca Grande, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,840 • Total comments across all topics: 279,626,950

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC