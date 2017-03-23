Celebrate St. Patrick's Day West of Galway

Keep your St. Patrick's Day mood going all throughout the weekend and come listen to the West of Galway perform Irish music on Sunday, March 19 at 5 p.m. Bring your golf carts, chairs and blankets, head on down to the Boca Grande Community Center and enjoy some good, live Irish entertainment during this two-hour concert. Based in Naples, West of Galway has been entertaining crowds throughout the state as well as up and down the eastern coast of the nation for more than a decade.

