Beach access parking to be cleaned up, new signage proposed

Friday Mar 10

Lee County Parks and Recreation Administrative Manager Jesse Lavender unveiled proposed examples of new beach access signs at the Boca Grande Historic Preservation Board meeting on Wednesday, March 8, and discussed the fact that letters would soon be sent out to property owners on beach access streets. The new signs will replace the current signs on beach access roads.

