A final plea: $296,000 still needed to complete Range Light project on time
The restoration of the Gasparilla Island Light, also known as the Range Light, is complete, but before we pop the champagne corks the Barrier Island Parks Society has an important request in regard to our much-loved givers of light. According to Larry Hannah, Chairman of The Lightkeeper's Fund, they need the balance of their fundraising goal - an additional $296,000 - for critical work on the Boca Grande Lighthouse, located at the Boca Grande Pass in the Gasparilla Island State Park.
