A bike path from Rotonda to Boca Grande coming soon to Placida Road

You may have noticed construction signs on Gasparilla Road just off island, and some landscaping taking place on Placida Road north of the Boca Grande Causeway. That's because bike path proposal that was originally created in 2014 will soon be implemented, connecting Placida road from Rotonda Boulevard West to the Boca Grande Causeway.

