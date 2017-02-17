Yale Whiffenpoof alumni to perform in...

Yale Whiffenpoof alumni to perform in February

Friday Feb 10

Former members of one of America's most acclaimed vocal ensembles, the Whiffenpoofs, will be performing at the Boca Grande Community Center Auditorium at 4 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 17, 2017. Proceeds will benefit The Island School.

