Strawberry Festival auctions are a community affair on March 4
Nearly 70 businesses, individuals, families and local clubs have stepped up to provide items for the Strawberry Festival's live and silent auctions on Saturday, March 4. "It's an embarrassment of generosity a and all to benefit women and children in need," says Palmer Long, one of the auction organizers. "Our thanks go out to everyone involved."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boca Beacon.
Add your comments below
Boca Grande Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A Piece of My Past (Jul '09)
|15 hr
|Piece of My Past
|7
|Roxi
|17 hr
|ishbu
|2
|Need help and I Mean need help
|17 hr
|ishbu
|7
|Illegal Alien Raped, Impregnated 11-Year-Old Gi...
|19 hr
|MAGA2016
|1
|Allowing young daughter to have sex. (Aug '15)
|20 hr
|devin
|4
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|Wed
|Dead Mothers Club
|118
|fox 13 should replace russell rhodes (Jan '11)
|Wed
|Renee
|101
Find what you want!
Search Boca Grande Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC