Strawberry Festival auctions are a co...

Strawberry Festival auctions are a community affair on March 4

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Boca Beacon

Nearly 70 businesses, individuals, families and local clubs have stepped up to provide items for the Strawberry Festival's live and silent auctions on Saturday, March 4. "It's an embarrassment of generosity a and all to benefit women and children in need," says Palmer Long, one of the auction organizers. "Our thanks go out to everyone involved."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boca Beacon.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boca Grande Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
A Piece of My Past (Jul '09) 15 hr Piece of My Past 7
Roxi 17 hr ishbu 2
Need help and I Mean need help 17 hr ishbu 7
Illegal Alien Raped, Impregnated 11-Year-Old Gi... 19 hr MAGA2016 1
Allowing young daughter to have sex. (Aug '15) 20 hr devin 4
News Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13) Wed Dead Mothers Club 118
fox 13 should replace russell rhodes (Jan '11) Wed Renee 101
See all Boca Grande Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boca Grande Forum Now

Boca Grande Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boca Grande Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Boca Grande, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,024 • Total comments across all topics: 279,114,698

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC