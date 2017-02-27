Step it up and join the 5K fun
The Boca Grande 5K run will be held this Sunday, Feb. 26. Staff at the Boca Grande Community Center would like to ask all islanders to please share the road with the runners and walkers on Sunday morning, February 26. The run starts at 7:30 a.m. in front of the Center on 1st Street and goes past Whidden's Marina, beside The Inn on 5th Street, in front of The Inn on Palm Street, on East Railroad north past 18th Street, back to 5th Street south via the bike path, and on the west side of Gilchrist to the finish line on Banyan Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boca Beacon.
Add your comments below
Boca Grande Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Need help and I Mean need help
|1 hr
|25or6to4
|9
|Gator found swimming in Tampa pool (Jul '11)
|Mon
|He Pharted Proudly
|4
|Neil Chandran Real or Fake
|Feb 26
|Thomas
|2
|A Piece of My Past (Jul '09)
|Feb 23
|Piece of My Past
|7
|Roxi
|Feb 23
|ishbu
|2
|Illegal Alien Raped, Impregnated 11-Year-Old Gi...
|Feb 23
|MAGA2016
|1
|Allowing young daughter to have sex. (Aug '15)
|Feb 23
|devin
|4
Find what you want!
Search Boca Grande Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC