Step it up and join the 5K fun

Friday Feb 24 Read more: Boca Beacon

The Boca Grande 5K run will be held this Sunday, Feb. 26. Staff at the Boca Grande Community Center would like to ask all islanders to please share the road with the runners and walkers on Sunday morning, February 26. The run starts at 7:30 a.m. in front of the Center on 1st Street and goes past Whidden's Marina, beside The Inn on 5th Street, in front of The Inn on Palm Street, on East Railroad north past 18th Street, back to 5th Street south via the bike path, and on the west side of Gilchrist to the finish line on Banyan Street.

