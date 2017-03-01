Renny Reynolds to discuss English gardens on March 1

On Wednesday, March 1 the Boca Grande Garden Club will welcome Renny Reynolds to its monthly meeting at the Boca Grande Community Center Auditorium at 2 p.m. He will present a program entitled "Inspiration from the English Garden," a visual stroll through predominantly private English gardens designed by well-known English garden designers who share Renny's outlook on the important design features of the gardens. Renny has a wide and varied background in landscape architecture, floral design, party planning and more recently with Hortulus Farms, an 18th century farmstead and nursery operation in Bucks County, Pennsylvania.

