Mote Marine to expand Red Tide Research thanks to grants

Tuesday Feb 28

Sarasota, FL - Mote Marine recently announced that thanks to an anonymous donation of $100,000 Mote's efforts to expand their red tide-related research and outreach efforts in Boca Grande will become a reality. Mote is interested in the research because harmful algal blooms - such as Florida red tides caused by Karenia brevis algae - can deter tourists, kill fish, close shellfish harvest areas and cause beachgoers to cough and sneeze due to airborne toxins.

