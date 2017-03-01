Mote Marine to expand Red Tide Research thanks to grants

Sarasota, FL - Mote Marine recently announced that thanks to an anonymous donation of $100,000 Mote's efforts to expand their red tide-related research and outreach efforts in Boca Grande will become a reality. Mote is interested in the research because harmful algal blooms - such as Florida red tides caused by Karenia brevis algae - can deter tourists, kill fish, close shellfish harvest areas and cause beachgoers to cough and sneeze due to airborne toxins.

