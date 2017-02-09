Historical Society offers private museum tours
In November the Boca Grande Historical Society opened its refurbished museum with a new exhibit about the history of the Gasparilla Island Bridge and its importance to the development of the island to where it is today. The positive reaction to the exhibit by long-time island families, current residents and visitors alike has resulted in the Society adding Saturday hours to its museum schedule.
