Fusion: A diverse new dining option on the island
Fusion, a new unique establishment located at 5800 Gasparilla Road at the north end of the island, will feature Indian, Thai and Mexican food. Food and beverage manager Margarita Santiago said a soft opening was held last weekend, and the event went very well.
